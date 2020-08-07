HyunA teases sneak peek at her comeback?

HyunA revealed a possible sneak peek at her comeback.



On August 7, she shared clips from a filming session with captions that say, "Spoiler." In the teasers, HyunA models a pair of sunglasses and performs a bit of choreography.



P Nation head Psy also shared a preview of what looks to be HyunA's music video filming, and her boyfriend Dawn revealed a clip of the solo artist during a photo shoot.



Take a look at the spoilers below, and stay tuned for updates on HyunA!



