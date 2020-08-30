Crayon Pop's Gummi announces she has become a mother with adorable photos of newborn

Gummi has become a mother!





On August 30 KST, the former Crayon Pop member took to her personal Instagram to announce: "Our baby who was born roughly 13 days before the due date, thanks for being born healthy."



Accompanying the message were six photos of the baby, who was eight days old at the time of the post, looking alert and healthy while wrapped up cozily.





Meanwhile, Gummi got married on February 23 of this year. Prior to the wedding, she announced both her marriage and pregnancy through a handwritten letter released through her fan cafe.



Check out Gummi's adorable newborn below!