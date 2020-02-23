Crayon Pop's Gummi is a storybook princess in photos from her recent wedding

Crayon Pop member Gummi has gotten married!

The private wedding was held in Seoul on February 23 at 1:40 PM KST, and was a self-uniting ceremony, with the bride and groom conducted the wedding themselves without the aid of an officiant.

Her fellow Crayon Pop members Soyul, Ellin, ChoA, and Way were among the modest number of family and close acquaintances in attendance, with ChoA singing a congratulatory song for the couple.

In photos released to Korean outlet TVReport, Gummi looks regal in a billowing off-white wedding gown with puffed sleeves, ornate beading, and an elegant tiara. She then moved to a sleek and sophisticated all-black look for the reception.

"It was really beautiful to see all of the Crayon Pop members show up to celebrate Gummi's wedding together despite things like the coronavirus creating an atmosphere where someone would avoid going to a wedding," one of the wedding guests commented to the press.

Meanwhile, news of Gummi's marriage was first revealed to the public back on February 9. Gummi's new husband is the same age as her, runs a business in the United States, and was her long-term boyfriend before the two decided to finally tie the knot. Gummi is also currently 12 weeks pregnant.





Check out TVReport's photos from the event below!