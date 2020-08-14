BTS's Jimin, Jungkook & Highlight's Doojoon top individual boy group member brand values for August

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has revealed brand value rankings of individual K-Pop boy group members for the month of August!

From July 14 through August 14, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of 645 currently promoting K-Pop boy group members in areas including media activity, communication, community activity, etc. The unchanging 1st place titled went to BTS member Jimin once again in August, with the idol earning a total of 6,476,311 points.

2nd place went to fellow BTS member Jungkook with a total of 4,056,917 points, followed by Highlight member Doojoon in 3rd place with 3,421,270 points. The Highlight member officially made his solo artist debut back in July, 11 years after his team's debut.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: BTS's V, EXO's Chanyeol, BTS's SUGA, BTS's Jin, TVXQ's Yunho, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and BTS's j-Hope.