Seventeen to make their first ever appearance on Fuji TV's '2020 FNS Music Festival - Summer'

Seventeen will be performing on Fuji TV's '2020 FNS Music Festival - Summer'!

This will mark the K-Pop group's first ever appearance on the popular Japanese music festival program, taking place this year on August 26 starting at 6:30 PM KST. The boys will be performing their brand new song "24H" for the first time ever, with the performance pre-recorded in Korea as a result of COVID19 restrictions. 

Meanwhile, Seventeen plan on returning with their 2nd Japanese mini album '24H' and their title track of the same name this September 9.

