Seventeen to make their first ever appearance on Fuji TV's '2020 FNS Music Festival - Summer'

Seventeen will be performing on Fuji TV's '2020 FNS Music Festival - Summer'!
This will mark the K-Pop group's first ever appearance on the popular Japanese music festival program, taking place this year on August 26 starting at 6:30 PM KST. The boys will be performing their brand new song "24H" for the first time ever, with the performance pre-recorded in Korea as a result of COVID19 restrictions.
Meanwhile, Seventeen plan on returning with their 2nd Japanese mini album '24H' and their title track of the same name this September 9.
Log in to comment