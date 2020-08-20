Seventeen to make their first ever appearance on Fuji TV's '2020 FNS Music Festival - Summer'

Seventeen will be performing on Fuji TV's '2020 FNS Music Festival - Summer'!

This will mark the K-Pop group's first ever appearance on the popular Japanese music festival program, taking place this year on August 26 starting at 6:30 PM KST. The boys will be performing their brand new song "24H" for the first time ever, with the performance pre-recorded in Korea as a result of COVID19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, Seventeen plan on returning with their 2nd Japanese mini album '24H' and their title track of the same name this September 9.