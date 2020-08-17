BLACKPINK's Jisoo confirmed for her first female lead role in JTBC drama 'Snowdrop'

According to media outlet reports on August 18, BLACKPINK's Jisoo has been cast in her first ever lead role in a TV drama series!

Jisoo will be taking on the female lead role of an upcoming JTBC drama series called 'Snowdrop' (working title). The production will be headed by scriptwriter Yoo Hyun Mi and director Jo Hyun Tak of the hit JTBC series 'SKY Castle'.

Shortly after the above media reports made headlines, a representative of YG Entertainment stepped up to confirm, "It's true that Jisoo has been cast in the new drama 'Snowdrop'." This will mark Jisoo's first return to the small-screen since her appearance in tvN's 'Arthdal Chronicles' last year.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK are also gearing up for their long-awaited comeback with their 1st full album this fall, set for release on October 2.