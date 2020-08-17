Super Junior D&E announce their comeback date with 4th mini album 'Bad Blood'

Super Junior D&E have just confirmed their first comeback in approximately a year and 5 months, with their 4th mini album 'Bad Blood'!

The Donghae and Eunhyuk duo will be returning with a much more charismatic and enticing image this time around in their new mini album, set for release on September 3 at 6 PM KST. Pre-orders for 'Bad Blood' have also just opened up as of August 18 KST, with official comeback teasers kicking off very soon.

Are you looking forward to D&E's comeback sound?