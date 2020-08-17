10

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Super Junior D&E announce their comeback date with 4th mini album 'Bad Blood'

AKP STAFF

Super Junior D&E have just confirmed their first comeback in approximately a year and 5 months, with their 4th mini album 'Bad Blood'!

The Donghae and Eunhyuk duo will be returning with a much more charismatic and enticing image this time around in their new mini album, set for release on September 3 at 6 PM KST. Pre-orders for 'Bad Blood' have also just opened up as of August 18 KST, with official comeback teasers kicking off very soon.

Are you looking forward to D&E's comeback sound?

  1. Super Junior
  2. Eunhyuk
  3. Donghae
2 981 Share 91% Upvoted

0

esmera1da1525 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Bad Blood yep

Share

0

quark123958,222 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Looks like a continuation of Danger. I was hoping for more 'Bout You but this is good too. Also is that why they wouldn't show Eunhyuk's hair on Leeteuk's live? 😁

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND