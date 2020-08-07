22

Benjamin Aidoo from Ghana Dancing Pallbearers personally posts about the Uijeongbu High School student's parody

Recently, the controversy over Uijeongbu High School student's blackface was noticed by Benjamin Aidoo from the Ghana Dancing Pallbearers as he posted a short excerpt on his Instagram account.

On August 7th KST, Benjamin Aidoo posted on his Instagram a series of photos of the Uijeongbu High School students with the caption "❤️ Uijeongbu High School #Korea ❤️🕺🏿🕺🏿⚰️🕺🏿🕺🏿Congratulations on your Graduation 🎓" 

It seemed the actual person the boys were parodying didn't mind the students putting on the darker makeup to reenact the Ghana Dancing Pallbearers. Many netizens are showing much interest in this social media post as they comment, "The Ghana Dancing group doesn't mind", "He congratulates them on their graduation", and "I hope the kids' feelings aren't hurt."

Benjamin Aidoo had been known to continuously thank all the people around the world who have been parodying the dancing pallbearers. This time, he was able to kindly mention the Uijeongbu High School boys and wrapping up the recent controversy they had been involved in.

bangchansteponme831 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

Regardless of what they say or not, you may not do blackface in any situation - its racism
age and intent does not matter. it will not be tolerated

8

kromatika128 pts 1 hour ago 4
1 hour ago

well this is why we can't make racial progress. there's always someone black willing to publicly cosign racism and invalidate all the rest of black people's feelings

