VIXX's Ravi posts an Instagram story after it was announced that Hongbin will be leaving the group

VIXX member Ravi recently posted on his Instagram story an excerpt that seems to express his thoughts on member Hongbin leaving the group.

On August 7th, Jellyfish Entertainment announced that member Hongbin will be officially leaving the group after careful considerations.



Soon after, member Ravi posted on his Instagram the following words: "I feel I should be careful in speaking about this. Right now, I want to thank everyone who is by my side and I want everyone who is supportive to have more happy moments rather than being hurt. I wish everyone a comforting night."





He didn't mention any details but it seems that he had posted in light of the recent events of member Hongbin leaving the group.



Prior to his post, Jellyfish Entertainment announced "Hongbin has revealed his intentions of leaving the group. We have decided to respect his decision after careful discussion with the other VIXX members and Hongbin will be leaving the group."



They announced that VIXX will continue as a five-member group and apologized to fans on such sudden notice. Jellyfish entertainment asked fans to continue to love and support VIXX.



Meanwhile, Hongbin had been previously involved in controversy over undermining other idol groups such as EXO, SHINee, and INFINITE while streaming live.



