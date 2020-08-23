Kim Jae Hwan is not ready to say goodbye in emotional MV for 'I'm Not Okay'

Kim Jae Hwan has released the 3rd single in his 'Goodbye' series!





On August 23 KST, the former Wanna One main vocalist unveiled new single "I'm Not Okay."





"I'm Not Okay" was produced by LO-HI and AIMING, whom previously worked on hits like Taeyeon's "Four Seasons" and MC the MAX's "Bloom." The ballad has an emotional orchestral sound rounded out by both warm piano accompaniment and Kim Jae Hwan's skillful guitar playing. Through both the lyrics and the music video, fans can feel as if they are watching a quick but heart-wrenching movie as he sings with longing from the perspective of a man not ready to give up on love





Meanwhile, Kim Jae Hwan's 'Goodbye' series began with his solo debut single "Begin Again" and later chart-topping single "Goodbye." The series gets its name because each of these songs are not only break-up singles, but also incorporate the phrase 'goodbye' into their Korean song titles.

Check out the music video for "I'm Not Okay" above!