Actress Song Hye Kyo looks alluring in her recent photoshoot

Actress Song Hye Kyo has updated her fans about her recent whereabouts and revealed her unchanging beauty through various photos.



On August 18th, the actress posted photos on her Instagram. These photos were from her recent photoshoot with a shoe brand.

In the photos, Song Hye Kyo is seen with her hair in a bun as she poses in front of the camera. In the series of photos, she wears various outfits as she gives off a different vibe in each photo.



In each photo, Song Hye Kyo shows off her unchanging beauty as she gives off a graceful, and alluring vibe in the photoshoot.



Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo recently made headlines by donating a large signboard to the village of Utoro in Japan with Professor Seo Kyung Deok of Sungshin Women's University, to mark the 75th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule.

