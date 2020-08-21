Actor Go Kyung Pyo in talks to star in upcoming film by acclaimed director Park Chan Wook

Actor Go Kyung Pyo is in talks to star in the upcoming film 'Decision to Breakup' by acclaimed director Park Chan Wook.



On August 21, the actor's label CLN Company clarified reports about Go Kyung Pyo's casting, stating, "It's true Go Kyung Pyo received an offer to appear in Park Chan Wook's upcoming movie, and he's currently reviewing the offer."



'Decision to Breakup' will tell the story of a detective investigating the case of a man who fell to his death in the woods and his meeting with the man's wife. It follows Park Chan Wook's previous hit movie 'The Handmaiden' and the BBC drama 'The Little Drummer Girl', and Lee Byung Hun, Tang Wei, Park Hae Il, and Park Yong Woo are also reported to have received offers to star in the movie.



Go Kyung Pyo is currently filming for the JTBC drama 'Private Life' also starring Girls' Generation's Seohyun, which is set to premiere on September 16 KST.



In other news, Go Kyung Pyo was recently caught up in a controversy for allegedly visiting an adult entertainment business in the midst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.