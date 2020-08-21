Jessi talks about the personal meaning of b-side track 'Star' + wants to start acting

Solo artist Jessi appeared as a guest on the August 21 broadcast of KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook', performing her hit song "NUNU NANA", b-side track "Star", and more.

On this day, Jessi confessed, "I want to let go of the image of the 'tough unnie' now. This time, I'm just a 'noona'."

She then also relayed her thanks to listeners for the success of "NUNU NANA", saying, "I'm so thankful. This is the first time my song has topped the charts. Usually, my songs would end up on the charts for a little bit and then just disappear. It's a different feeling when I'm recognized for the music. Even now, I'm nervous."

She continued, "I'm so glad that people have accepted me. I want to work harder and live a more positive life. I didn't want to go on too many variety shows, but now more people are accepting me."

Regarding her cameo appearance in the sitcom 'Somehow Family', Jessi said, "I do want to get into acting. I got greedy, since I'm a musician. There's no end to my greed or my dreams." She even shared that she personally asked to have more lines in her sitcom appearance, and her request was approved!

Finally, Jessi opened up about struggling through hardships and mistakes in the past, and how some of those mistakes made her a strong person today. She coined her b-side track "Star" as a special song to her personally, commenting, "It's the story of my life. It depicts my life from 15-years old to now. The fans really wanted to hear me perform this live, but when I try to sing this song I feel like bursting into tears. It's a song about positivity. I'm not a perfect person, but I'm not going to change who I am."









