DONGKIZ dig deeper into their true selves in 'Beautiful' comeback MV

DONGKIZ have returned with an upgraded, powerful image and sound in their "Beautiful" comeback MV.

In the dark, dramatic MV for their comeback title track "Beautiful", each of the DONGKIZ members dig deep inside themselves to unearth their true personalities, hidden and oppressed by societal pressures. The title track is a part of DONGKIZ's latest comeback single album '自我 (The Conscious)'.

Watch DONGKIZ's stark transformation in their "Beautiful" MV above, and make sure to check out the rest of the tracks in the boys' 3rd single album as well.