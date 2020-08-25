A Korean woman gains the attention of netizens after revealing how she became the youngest female junkyard scrap collector in town

The story of Ms. Byun Yoomi, a 35-year-old junkyard scrap collector, was broadcasted and she has become the talk of the town in just two days.



On a recent episode of KBS 1TV's 'Screening Humanity', the life of Ms. Byun Yoomi was broadcasted as the episode introduces the story of how she became a junkyard scrap collector at the Korean age of 35.



Many netizens became interested in her as she was the youngest female strap collector in town.



The show revealed that it has only been four months since she started scrap collecting work. Ms. Byun Yoomi stated that she had earned a lot of money while selling clothing at wholesale in Dongdaemun. However, she ended up with a lot of debt when she made a wrong investment decision.

Thereafter, she became a Pilates instructor but her situation did not become better. During that time, she came across the scrapping business.

Ms. Byun stated, "The junk may be garbage in other peoples' eyes but they're treasures in my eyes. I thought this job was for me when I heard about it. I thought it was pure work without any competition involved."



She continued to state, "You earn as much money as you work. So you can be successful when you diligently work and work hard. So I've fallen for this job when I heard someone tell me this" as she revealed her reasons for entering into this business.

She also added, "I was told you can be successful in this business if you're sincere and earnest. Also, I was told you need to be desperate. And I was really desperate at the time."



