Watch BTS's latest video chat interview with NBC's 'Today Show'!

In light of the release of their first English single "Dynamite", the biggest boy group in the world BTS returned to NBC's 'Today Show' for an interview!

On this day, BTS met up with the 'Today Show' via video chat, as a result of the global COVID19 pandemic. The members shared with American audiences how they spent their COVID19 quarantine, how they came to the decision to release "Dynamite" in English, and of course, spoilers on their upcoming new album coming later this year. Watch the full interview clip below!

Meanwhile, viewers can also catch BTS performing as a part of the online '2020 MTV VMAs' this August 30 at 8 PM EST!