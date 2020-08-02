9

Posted by germainej

2PM's Nichkhun reportedly files injunction against woman stalking him

2PM's Nichkhun has reportedly filed an injunction against a woman stalking him.

According to the legal insiders on August 5 KST, the Civil Affairs Department at the Seoul Central District Court conducted the first round of questioning for Nichkhun's request for a restraining order against a woman identified as Kim. The court closed the questioning session after hearing both Nichkhun and Kim's positions. 

It's reported the 2PM member filed the injunction against Kim on April 6. JYP Entertainment also stated, "We're considering taking legal action against Kim, and we'll be responding strongly without leniency. Our artist is under constant mental stress to a serious degree."

Stay tuned for updates on Nichkhun's case. 

myfirstwasmblaq
3 minutes ago

He requested the injunction 4 months ago and is only now been heard? If this is true it is atrocious. All that time he can’t do anything about her.

quark123
5 minutes ago

Good on him. I wish more would do the same.

