Former After School member Kahi shows off recent photos with her son

The former member of After School, Kahi, has revealed recent photos of herself and her son. Kahi has been posting consistently on her Instagram page keeping her fans updated.

In the photo posted she's wearing a simple grey t-shirt and jean shorts while her son is on his scooter ahead of her.

She wrote about her day on the post and also shared her feelings for the day. What caught the eyes of netizens was how youthful Kahi looked and how fit she was even though she was a mother of two children.

She wrote:

"What is this...feels like my older cousin's home.

what is this... feels like my younger cousin's home.

Either way, the two people I love are happily married.



Uncle Judah and Aunt Oh Bok are the best!!

Lastly, scooter time.

Recently, there has been news that more and more children are experiencing pain...

Seeing that, I thought I should love my children more and more.

I hope the day comes when there is only good and happy news...

Everyone, you've worked hard today as well.

Bye"





Meanwhile, Kahi debuted as a member of After School back in 2009 and left the group in June of 2012. She got married to a business owner in 2016 and has two sons.