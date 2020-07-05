5

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

Yukika unveils promotion schedule for upcoming 1st album

On July 6, soloist Teramoto Yukika unveiled the promotion schedule for her upcoming 1st album.

Earlier on July 1, Yukika's official Twitter account teased fans of a July comeback, raising the fans' anticipations.

While little has been revealed about the album, included in Yukika's comeback promotion schedule is a pre-release single that fans can look forward to ahead of the full release of the album.


Yukika made her solo debut last year, after being a member of the Idolm@ster.kr girl group Real Girls Project.

sejung-the-great-2,505 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

