Yeon Woo Jin, Sunhwa, Kyung Li, Yu Seon Ho, & more confirmed for new JTBC drama 'Undercover'

JTBC's newest drama series 'Undercover', a Korean remake of a popular BBC series of the same name, has confirmed its main cast lineup!

Previously, 'Undercover' cast veteran actor Ji Jin Hee and veteran actress Kim Hyun Joo as the main leads Han Jung Hyun and Choi Yeon Soo. Now, actors including Yeon Woo Jin, Sunhwa, Park Doo Sik, Kyung Li, Han Bo Bae, and Yu Seon Ho have also joined the 'Undercover' lineup, raising anticipation for the production's unique dynamics.

'Undercover' tells the story of a man named Han Jung Hyun, (Ji Jin Hee) who keeps his identity a secret from the world - even his family. After his secret becomes endangered, his wife and lawyer Choi Yeon Soo (Kim Hyun Joo) decides to fight back against the powerful organizations her husband is affiliated with. Yeon Woo Jin and Sunhwa have been cast as the younger versions of the two leads Hang Jung Hyun and Choi Yeon Soo, while Yu Seon Ho has been cast as the young son of Han Jung Hyun - a child with a mental illness.

Going back and forth from key storytelling points in the past and present, JTBC's 'Undercover' is expected to premiere in early 2021.