EXO's Chanyeol cast as male lead of music film 'The Box'

EXO's Chanyeol has been cast as the male lead of an upcoming music film, titled 'The Box'!

This will mark Chanyeol's first ever male lead role in a Korean big-screen film. The idol previously made his film debut in 2015 as a supporting character in 'Salut D'Amour', before starring as the lead of a Chinese-Korean production, 'So I Married An Anti-Fan'.

'The Box' tells the story of two men - one, a young man aspiring to become a singer; and the other, a former hit producer whose fame has dwindled down. The two men decide to head off on road trip filled with all kinds of music and impromptu jam sessions.

Chanyeol is expected to participate not only as the lead actor of 'The Box', but by singing many of the musical tracks of the production. Filming for 'The Box' is expected to begin in late August.

