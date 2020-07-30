Jenyer (Jiyoon) to make a comeback next month

According to media outlet reports on July 30, idol-turned-solo singer/song-writer Jenyer (Jiyoon) is returning with a new album next month!

Jenyer is currently busy filming her comeback MV in preparation for her August album release, which will showcase not only her powerful vocals but also an eye-catching solo performance. Her comeback title track is said to be reminiscent of her 4minute days.

Meanwhile, Jenyer is also promoting as a member of a pop band called PRESENT alongside members DJ Allzwell and Monster No.9.

