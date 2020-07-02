Yeon Jin Goo & Gong Hyo Jin open up about marriage and love on 'House On Wheels'

Actors Yeo Jin Goo and Gong Hyo Jin opened up about marriage and love on 'House on Wheels'.



On the July 2nd episode of 'House on Wheels', Gong Hyo Jin shared about her love life, saying, "When I was in my 20s, I thought love was everything. But my unnis told me to work hard first and not to give everything because I'm blinded by love. At the time, I didn't understand, but I think that's the truth."



Yeo Jin Goo also revealed, "I want to get married early. When I see Sung Dong Il sunbae, I feel like I can't wait to start a pretty family. I've only had one-sided crushes so far. I've been single for 24 years."



Have you been watching 'House on Wheels'?





