11

16

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi reveal new shadow puppet teaser for 'Monster' unit debut

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi revealed a new shadow puppet teaser for their 'Monster' unit debut.

On July 2, Red Velvet shared the teaser video below of another shadow puppet show along with the caption, "Guess who." Irene and Seulgi are making a unit debut with 'Monster' on July 6 KST.

Check out their teaser images here if you missed them and their previous shadow puppet teaser here if you missed it!

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Irene
  3. Seulgi
0 1,066 Share 41% Upvoted
Zico, Rain
ZICO & RAIN drop live version of "Summer Hate"
39 minutes ago   1   105

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND