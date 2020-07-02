Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi reveal new shadow puppet teaser for 'Monster' unit debut

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi revealed a new shadow puppet teaser for their 'Monster' unit debut.



On July 2, Red Velvet shared the teaser video below of another shadow puppet show along with the caption, "Guess who." Irene and Seulgi are making a unit debut with 'Monster' on July 6 KST.



Check out their teaser images here if you missed them and their previous shadow puppet teaser here if you missed it!



