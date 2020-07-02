Red Velvet's Yeri named as new endorsement model for 'APRILSKIN'

Red Velvet's Yeri was named as a new endorsement model for hypoallergenic cosmetics brand 'APRILSKIN'.



'APRILSKIN' revealed a preview of their photo shoot image below with Yeri taking on a mature, simple concept. For the pictorial, the Red Velvet member used 'APRILSKIN's 'Magic Snow Cushion 3.0' foundation product, which sold 3 million items during the release of its previous line.



The makeup brand stated, "APRILSKIN's brand concept is about high-function, hypoallergenic skin solution to maximize effect with minimal care, and Red Velvet Yeri's sensuous and trendy image match well, so we chose her as a brand model. APRILSKIN and Yeri are scheduled to participate in various activities, so please look forward to it."



Take a look at Yeri's endorsement photo for 'APRILSKIN' below.



