Davichi's Kang Min Kyung addresses product placement criticism in YouTube video

Davichi's Kang Min Kyung addressed criticism about product placement in her YouTube video.



According to reports on July 15, Kang Min Kyung was accused of using product placement in a video released on her YouTube channel and passing it off as one of her own personal suggestions. Netizens say she introduced her 'daily item' multiple times, which viewers considered as masked product placement.



The singer herself expressed, "The video itself was not an advertisement, and the contents discussed later were also using advertisements, such as its own sponsors. I decided there was no reason to mark it on my video." She later stressed, "The part that was sponsored by YouTube was sponsored, and the part where the advertisement was carried out can be seen in the 'more' section on YouTube."



