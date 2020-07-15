Wonder Girls's Yubin thanks Girls' Generation's Taeyeon for handmade beaded bracelet gifts

It looks like Wonder Girls's Yubin was one of the lucky recipients of the beaded bracelets personally made by Girls' Generation's Taeyeon!

Previously, Taeyeon garnered attention from fans after sharing her newfound hobby of making beaded bracelets. Then, after deciding that she'd made too many bracelets to keep herself, Taeyeon revealed that she would be giving them out to her fans and acquaintances.

Now, on July 15, Yubin showed off a set of pretty beaded bracelets she'd received from Taeyeon via an Instagram story video! Yubin also wrote, "Taeng is sooo sweet. Thank you Taeng."

Back on July 14, Yubin and Taeyeon warmed fans' hearts as they shared that their pet dogs, Zero and Kongbin, met up for a play date.

