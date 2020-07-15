TREASURE's Asahi & Jaehyuk excite fans with brief behind clips from their debut MV filming set

The members of YG Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group TREASURE are currently filming their debut MV, according to media outlet reports on July 15!

The TREASURE members themselves have also decided to drop some exciting behind clips from their ongoing MV filming set via SNS, throwing fans into a fit with their newly upgraded visuals and hair styles!

The group's most recent set of behind clips are of members Asahi and Jaehyuk, both cooling off after an intense round of choreography filming. Judging by fans' reactions, Asahi's blonde transformation is making fans go crazy!

Meanwhile, TREASURE's official debut is expected to take place by the end of this month. Best of luck to the members for the remainder of their MV filming!

