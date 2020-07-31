VICTON's Seungwoo officially drops his first teaser "Seungwoo's Note"

Previously, VICTON's Seungwoo announced that he will be releasing his first solo mini-album and released a teaser schedule. He has now released his first teaser on the list.

The first teaser on the schedule list was "Seungwoo's note" and many fans waited patiently for this teaser. The teaser dropped on August 1st at midnight KST and was released on Tistory, a South Korean blog site.

You can find these blog posts here - Seungwoo's note blog page. The blog consists of 22 posts with Seungwoo's thoughts written down while preparing his solo mini-album. Fans can read them and feel closer to Seungwoo as they read his journal-style blog posts.

VICTON's Seungwoo will be dropping his solo mini-album 'Fame' on August 10 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!



