ENOi has dropped the individual concept trailer for Hamin.

On July 27 at midnight KST, the rookie boy group unveiled the first of the individual trailers for their upcoming 2nd special album ‘W.A.Y (雨)’. In the video, Hamin appears on the throne of roses as light falls upon him from the top.



ENOi will be dropping the full album ‘W.A.Y (雨)’ on August 6th KST so stay tuned for more updates!