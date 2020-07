Time to mark your calendars for VICTON member Seungwoo's upcoming solo debut teaser schedule!

Seungwoo will be releasing his 1st ever solo mini album since his debut on August 10 at 6 PM KST, becoming the first member of his group to kick off his solo career. Official teasers begin on August 1 with an item titled 'Seungwoo's Note', followed by an album tracklist, image teasers, track previews, MV teasers, etc.

Look out for the full release of Seungwoo's debut mini album 'Fame'!