Two members of Mnet Idol School's production team were indicted without detention on suspicion of voting manipulation

The production team of Mnet's 'Idol School' has been put on trial for allegedly manipulating viewer votes on audition programs.

The criminal Affairs Department 6 of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said on July 8 that the main producer and the director of the production team of 'Idol School' were brought to trial without physical detention on charges of obstruction of business and fraud.

They are accused of manipulating the results of paid viewer votes on the audition program 'Idol School,' which aired from July to September back in 2017.

Previously, producer Ahn Joon Young and CP Kim Yong Beom were previously put on trial for vote-manipulation of Mnet's other audition program, 'Produce 101' series. They were sentenced to two years and one year and eight months in prison in the first trial in May, respectively.

'The wheels of justice turn slowly but exceedingly fine' ... I hope this rings true in this case. It's been a long time coming.

