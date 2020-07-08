Fans are excited for an upcoming scene in 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' after seeing Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji in their school uniforms

Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji were spotted in Seoul recently as they film their popular drama 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay'.

The two were seen wearing high school uniforms and talking playfully to each other. Although they're both in their thirties, the high school uniform still suits them. They look just like high school students on their way from cram school.

When fans saw these photos, they were shocked by how young and youth they look in their age. Also, fans couldn't wait for the future episodes of the drama.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji are the cast of the new Netflix original drama 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay', which airs new episodes every Saturday and Sunday.

Netizen commented:

"OMG, they look so good in the uniform."

"When is Saturday coming. Can't wait for this episode of them in school uniforms."



"That's crazy."



"Why do they look so good in their uniform?"



"What, what, what is going on? omg, I need to watch the new episodes."

