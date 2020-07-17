Kim Jong Kook participates in voting between 'Inception' vs. 'Thanxx' as ATEEZ's comeback title track

Voting for rookie boy group ATEEZ's upcoming comeback title track is well under way!

For this comeback album, ATEEZ have asked fans to vote between two choices - "Inception" vs. "Thanxx" - in order to select their final promotion title track. The group previously released short audio previews of both tracks earlier this week, with short performance preview clips coming soon.

While fans are fervently casting their votes each day, it looks like ATEEZ members Yunho and Mingi also had the chance to ask a veteran sunbae artist for his opinion! You can watch below as the two ATEEZ members meet up with singer Kim Jong Kook, explaining their comeback concept and asking him to vote between "Inception" and "Thanxx"!

(Comedian/singer Kim Young Chul also participated in the comeback title track voting! The video can also be found below.)

Meanwhile, ATEEZ's full comeback with their 5th mini album 'Zero: Fever Part 1' is set for this July 29 at 6 PM KST.