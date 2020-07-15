GFriend's Yerin comes down with stomach flu

On July 15, GFriend appeared as guests on MBC FM4U radio program, 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope' in light of their comeback with '回: Song of the Sirens'. However, DJ Kim Shin Young revealed that member Yerin was not able to attend the broadcast after coming down with the stomach flu.

DJ Kim Shin Young said, "Yerin wasn't able to join us, unfortunately. I was told that she visited the hospital abruptly this morning with gastroenteritis (stomach flu). I wish her a speedy recovery." The DJ then added on, "If you get the wrong end of the stick with gastroenteritis, it can hurt real bad. I hope she'll be back in shape soon with an IV treatment."

Get well soon, Yerin!