Sunmi confesses to Zico that she didn't like his hit song "Any Song"

On an upcoming episode of 'Knowing Bros', which will air on July 11 at 9 PM KST, singers Sunmi, Zico, and Shownu and Jooheon of MONSTA X will appear as transfer students, making this summer even hotter.



While MONSTA X members Shownu and Jooheon made the cast of 'Knowing Bros' laugh, what really drew attention was when Sunmi revealed to Zico that she didn't like Zico's hit song "Any song". This raised the curiosity of the cast members and guests.

She revealed she didn't like the song because Zico's song plays everywhere on television. Sunmi also claimed she has never done the "Any song challenge" so they decided to do the challenge right on that episode.









Meanwhile, Zico made a comeback with another witty challenge of his new song "Summer Hate" and Sunmi made a comeback with her new song "Pporappippam".

You can catch the chemistry of these two on the upcoming episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Bros'.





