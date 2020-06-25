12

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Zico, Sunmi & MONSTA X's Shownu and Jooheon to feature as guests on 'Knowing Brothers'

AKP STAFF

Zico, Sunmi and MONSTA X's Shownu and Jooheon are featuring as guests on 'Knowing Brothers'.

On June 25, media outlets reported the four idol stars filmed for JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' today. Sunmi previously appeared on 'Knowing Brothers' in December of 2017, Shownu and Zico appeared on the show in 2018, and this will mark Jooheon's first time as a guest.

This episode of 'Knowing Brothers' is expected to air on July 11 KST. Are you looking forward to Zico, Sunmi, Shownu, and Jooheon's guest appearance?

  1. Zico
  2. MONSTA X
  3. Jooheon
  4. Shownu
  5. KNOWING BROTHERS
2 1,162 Share 80% Upvoted

0

quark123956,185 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

I was just rewatching clips of Shownu's episode on YT and hoped we could get more MX on Knowing Bros.

Share

0

Aga_C2,508 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

Sunmi, Shownu AND Jooheon?? Together?? Wow its like an early Christmas.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO
It may offend you but I don't understand EXO
23 minutes ago   7   366
BTS
Bang Si Hyuk's new appearance after losing weight
15 hours ago   37   31,826
BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
1 day ago   74   39,492

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND