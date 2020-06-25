Zico, Sunmi & MONSTA X's Shownu and Jooheon to feature as guests on 'Knowing Brothers'

Zico, Sunmi and MONSTA X's Shownu and Jooheon are featuring as guests on 'Knowing Brothers'.



On June 25, media outlets reported the four idol stars filmed for JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' today. Sunmi previously appeared on 'Knowing Brothers' in December of 2017, Shownu and Zico appeared on the show in 2018, and this will mark Jooheon's first time as a guest.



This episode of 'Knowing Brothers' is expected to air on July 11 KST. Are you looking forward to Zico, Sunmi, Shownu, and Jooheon's guest appearance?