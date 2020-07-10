Niel left fans laughing after he uploaded the wrong "VR-log" video

Niel, a member of TEEN TOP, made fans and netizens grab their belly in laughter in his attempt to making a "VR-log."

Yesterday, Niel posted a Vlog in his YouTube channel saying "Hello everyone, you've waited for a long time. This is my first Vlog." However, fans and viewers were taken aback when they saw Niel's face appear in distorted ways.

The fans who watched the video commented saying things such as "Niel, your face is stretched out.", and "I am watching this VLog but feel motion sickness from it." Some fans let Niel know that this VLog was uploaded in a VR format saying "I got excited thinking this is a VR version of the Vlog but I think Niel uploaded it wrong."





Niel then commented right away in response saying "Oh no! Why did this video upload as VR? I'll reupload it. I'm sorry. What's going on?" and expressed that he was flustered as well. Many fans found this little incident cute and went on to request Niel to keep this VR version of his first VLog.