Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

ITZY hint at an adorable collaboration with 'LINE FRIENDS'!

AKP STAFF

It looks like ITZY have a fun new collaboration in store for their fans, also known as MIDZY!

According to an adorable teaser image recently posted via the group's official SNS, ITZY will be unveiling a special collaboration with 'LINE FRIENDS' this coming July 12 at 2:30 PM KST through a 'V Live' broadcast. Fans can look forward to some fun, cute new content between ITZY and 'LINE FRIENDS' in their upcoming 'Creative Academy'!

Are you a fan of the adorable 'LINE FRIENDS' characters?

tyger11334 pts 9 seconds ago 0
9 seconds ago

Yeji!

idleknow-2 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

ITZYnteresting.

Share

