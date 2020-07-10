ITZY hint at an adorable collaboration with 'LINE FRIENDS'!

It looks like ITZY have a fun new collaboration in store for their fans, also known as MIDZY!

According to an adorable teaser image recently posted via the group's official SNS, ITZY will be unveiling a special collaboration with 'LINE FRIENDS' this coming July 12 at 2:30 PM KST through a 'V Live' broadcast. Fans can look forward to some fun, cute new content between ITZY and 'LINE FRIENDS' in their upcoming 'Creative Academy'!

Are you a fan of the adorable 'LINE FRIENDS' characters?