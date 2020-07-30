SUMIN and Eric Nam appear in the virtual version of the SXSW showcase

SUMIN, multifaceted artist extraordinaire, and Eric Nam appeared on the 'Live-in-Seoul' event, which is a virtual version of the annual SXSW event.

The SXSW is an annual conglomerate festival for film, interactive media, and music that used to take place every year in the United States. SXSW announced they will be having this virtual event with various performances from Korean artists such as SUMIN, Eric Nam, Se So Neon, and Balming Tiger.

.@BeatBitesTv is putting together a virtual version of their Official #SXSW 2020 Showcase with performances from @suminismm_twt, @balmingtiger, and @se_so_neon with special guest @ericnamofficial. Tune in at 1pm EST. https://t.co/35lwCoezft — SXSW (@sxsw) July 30, 2020

It was broadcasted on July 30th at 1 PM EST but you can watch the showcase on the YouTube channel BeatBites TV or you can watch below:



