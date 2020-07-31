Stray Kids drop special MV for 'Airplane'

Stray Kids have dropped their special music video for "Airplane"!
In their self-created MV edited by Seungmin, the Stray Kids members make their way through their label building and hang out on the rooftop. "Airplane" is a B-side track from their recently released first full-length album 'GO生', which featured "God's Menu" as the title song.
Take a look at Stray Kids' "Airplane" MV below!
