Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 10 hours ago

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon gives a spoiler of 'Dessert' choreography

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon has released a spoiler of the choreography for her upcoming track "Dessert".

Hyoyeon is returning as DJ HYO for her upcoming fourth single "Dessert" featuring Loopy and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, and the spoiler clip below reveals her energetic choreography as well as an audio preview. The Girls' Generation member's fourth single "Dessert" drops on July 22 KST.

Take a look at Hyoyeon's D-1 spoiler below, and watch her MV teaser here if you missed it. 

  1. Soyeon
  2. Girls' Generation
  3. Hyoyeon
  4. DESSERT
Multi_Smile63 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

QUEEEEEEEEEEEEN

leehi42xxx288 pts 5 hours ago 0
5 hours ago

i just saw a live performance of this in yt. But without soyeon's part. Now that's more like a spoiler



Btw, these are also the dancers in Chungha's Play right? I love them.
