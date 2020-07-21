Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon has released a spoiler of the choreography for her upcoming track "Dessert".
Hyoyeon is returning as DJ HYO for her upcoming fourth single "Dessert" featuring Loopy and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, and the spoiler clip below reveals her energetic choreography as well as an audio preview. The Girls' Generation member's fourth single "Dessert" drops on July 22 KST.
Take a look at Hyoyeon's D-1 spoiler below, and watch her MV teaser here if you missed it.
34
8
Posted by10 hours ago
Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon gives a spoiler of 'Dessert' choreography
Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon has released a spoiler of the choreography for her upcoming track "Dessert".
3 1,821 Share 81% Upvoted
Log in to comment