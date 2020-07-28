Kang Daniel's label moves forward with legal action against malicious commenters

Kang Daniel's label is moving forward with legal action against malicious commenters.



On July 28, KONNECT Entertainment announced, "The company is making efforts to deal with malicious postings, such as online slander and defamation against our artist Kang Daniel. The 'Clean Internet Center' has established a team dedicated to monitoring artists' malicious slander, sexual harassment, and defamation posts, and they're systematically collecting reports from fans."



The label further stated they've filed a third complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office due to comments that have yet to be deleted, adding, "In light of the brazen attitude of refusing to comply with the deletion requests and the seriousness of the matter, we've decided that a thorough investigation and strong criminal punishment are necessary. Based on the results of the investigation, malicious commenters who are subject to the complaint will also receive civil damages and be held responsible."



In other news, Kang Daniel recently dropped the music video for his pre-release track "Waves" featuring Simon D and Jamie.