Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Announcer couple Park Ji Yoon & Choi Dong Suk hit by a runaway truck manned by drunk driver, suffers neck + arm injuries

Back on the evening of July 27, celebrity announcer couple Park Ji Yoon and Choi Dong Suk were involved in drunk driving accident on a highway near Gyeongbu. 

The accident occurred at approximately 8:30 PM KST, when a freight truck weighing approximately 2.5 tons lost control and veered from the road, hitting a Volvo passenger vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The truck's driver A (49) was revealed to have been intoxicated. 

The passengers of the Volvo included Park Ji Yoon and Choi Dong Suk, as well as their two children. The accident resulted in moderate/minor injuries, with the Choi Dong Suk and Park Ji Yoon couple suffering injuries in their neck and wrists, and their children suffering minor scratches. The family was transferred to a hospital immediately for treatment. 

Police are currently investigating the case against A, who also suffered moderate injuries including a broken leg. A's blood alcohol content was reported as at least 0.08%. Many netizens are currently wishing the Park Ji Yoon-Choi Dong Suk couple and their children a speedy recovery. 

jeyjin1,887 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

That’s terrifying for anyone to experience. I hope they make a speedy recovery.

thealigirl84,799 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

oh that is bad. neck injuries from car accidents can stick with you for a long time

