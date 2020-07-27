Announcer couple Park Ji Yoon & Choi Dong Suk hit by a runaway truck manned by drunk driver, suffers neck + arm injuries

Back on the evening of July 27, celebrity announcer couple Park Ji Yoon and Choi Dong Suk were involved in drunk driving accident on a highway near Gyeongbu.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:30 PM KST, when a freight truck weighing approximately 2.5 tons lost control and veered from the road, hitting a Volvo passenger vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The truck's driver A (49) was revealed to have been intoxicated.

The passengers of the Volvo included Park Ji Yoon and Choi Dong Suk, as well as their two children. The accident resulted in moderate/minor injuries, with the Choi Dong Suk and Park Ji Yoon couple suffering injuries in their neck and wrists, and their children suffering minor scratches. The family was transferred to a hospital immediately for treatment.

Police are currently investigating the case against A, who also suffered moderate injuries including a broken leg. A's blood alcohol content was reported as at least 0.08%. Many netizens are currently wishing the Park Ji Yoon-Choi Dong Suk couple and their children a speedy recovery.

