24

13

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

'Produce 101' & 'Mix Nine' contestant Huh Chan Mi reveal 'light' teaser photos for 'Highlight'

AKP STAFF

'Produce 101' and 'Mix Nine' contestant Huh Chan Mi has revealed 'light' teaser photos for 'Highlight'.

In the teaser images, Huh Chan Mi wears a shiny outfit as a bright light is shone her way. The survival show contestant has signed with FirstOne Entertainment to make her debut as a solo artist with "Lights" and her first digital single 'Highlight', which drops on July 23 KST.

Check out Huh Chan Mi's teaser photos above and below as well as her spoiler film here if you missed it. 

  1. misc.
  2. HUH CHAN MI
  3. HIGHLIGHT
3 1,861 Share 65% Upvoted

2

bunbi2 pts 23 hours ago 1
23 hours ago

She looks so unrecognizable, what has she done to her face?

Share

1 more reply

0

isanghansonyeon60 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

Yaaasss finally!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

YG to debut Chinese Girl Group
18 hours ago   76   82,383
Lee Hi
Lee Hi unveils D-4 teaser for "HOLO" release
12 hours ago   2   1,367
YG to debut Chinese Girl Group
18 hours ago   76   82,383

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND