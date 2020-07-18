'Produce 101' & 'Mix Nine' contestant Huh Chan Mi reveal 'light' teaser photos for 'Highlight'

'Produce 101' and 'Mix Nine' contestant Huh Chan Mi has revealed 'light' teaser photos for 'Highlight'.



In the teaser images, Huh Chan Mi wears a shiny outfit as a bright light is shone her way. The survival show contestant has signed with FirstOne Entertainment to make her debut as a solo artist with "Lights" and her first digital single 'Highlight', which drops on July 23 KST.



Check out Huh Chan Mi's teaser photos above and below as well as her spoiler film here if you missed it.



