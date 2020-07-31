ONF unveil metaphor photos for each member for their upcoming mini-album 'Spin Off'

ONF released more teaser photos for their upcoming mini-album 'SPIN OFF'. This time they released the metaphor photos of each member.



Previously, ONF released a timeline teaser a few days back and have released the original cover for their mini-album. They have announced their comeback earlier this year and have since then been consistently releasing teasers.

The metaphor photos are the individual concept photos of each member and are in the poster style once again. Each poster seems to show different characters that are being played by each member.

More teasers will be unveiled until the eventual release on August 10th KST so stay tuned for more updates!

