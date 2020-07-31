(G)I-DLE sing "turn on my summer" in their second music video teaser for 'DUMDi DUMDi'

The first music video teaser for (G)I-DLE's "DUMDi DUMDi" was released on July 31st KST. Just at midnight on August 1st KST, (G)I-DLE dropped the second mv teaser



The teaser starts off at the old, outdated motel as each member arrives. The music video plays the same snippet as the audio preview they revealed before. The music video teaser ends with all the members enjoying the summer night at a party.

(G)I-DLE will be releasing their single soon on August 3rd KST. So stay tuned for more updates to come!