Netizens talk about this father who appeared at his daughter's college entrance exams with a banner of BTS's Jin

Fans were surprised to see BTS's Jin appear at a college entrance exam location in China.



Of course, he didn't show up in person but appeared in a small banner that a father of a student was holding up as he waited for his daughter to finish her college entrance exam.

A netizen posted in an online community about this cute gesture by the father. Many fans complimented the father for knowing what his daughter likes while others said that's definitely the right way to wait for a daughter finishing a straining college exam.

China's college entrance exam process is similar to Korea as the exam takes place once a year. The students study diligently to take this exam. It is a long and strenuous process where students take the exam on multiple subjects.

Surely, the student who sees this banner of her favorite idol will be ecstatic.

Netizens commented:

"The father knew the answer. Seokjin."

"Good selection on the photo."



"Aww, the father is waiting for his daughter, who must be tired from taking the exam, holding up her favorite boy group member."



"Jin looks handsome in that photo, and the dad is so nice."



"Wow, he's such a good dad."



"That's so nice..other daughters probably gather to that photo too lol."



"This is delightful."

