TOO reveals Jae Yun's 'Run TOOgether' concept photos

Rookie boy group TOO continues to drop individual concept photos and this time it's member Jae Yun's turn to shine.

On July 9 at midnight KST, Jae Yun's concept photos were released via the group's official social media accounts. In the pictures, Jae Yun perfectly pulls off a sporty athleisure look for their comeback concept with blonde hair.

Stay tuned for more news regarding TOO's comeback until the full release of their 2nd mini-album 'Running TOOgether' on July 15 at 6 PM KST!

