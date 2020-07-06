Former AOA member Youkyung apologizes for her ambiguous message which caused more commotion over the Mina, Jimin bullying controversy

Former AOA member, Youkyung, explained and clarified the ambiguous comment she left after the controversy of bullying between Mina and Jimin arose.



Four days ago, Youkyung posted on an ambiguous message on Instagram which alluded to her being bullied during her time with AOA. Many netizens connected Youkyung's post with the recent incidents with Mina and Jimin.



However, on July 6th, Youkyung apologized to netizens and clarified her previous message through an Instagram post saying "I am writing this again because I feel like I created a commotion through my ambiguous post on my past feed. I apologize for leaving such an ambiguous post."





She wrote:

"Hello, this is Youkyung.





I am writing this again because I feel like I caused a commotion through my ambiguous post on my past feed.





I apologize for leaving such an ambiguous post. I just became momentarily angered when the memories I've decided to bury - the memories I slowly forgot - came back to me.







So, I wanted to timidly express to everyone for the first and last time that I went through a difficult time as well. But I think I was just being childish.





In the past, I think I didn't have the leisure to look around at my surroundings because I was having a difficult time on my own. So I thought they just watched me go through the difficult times. I never imagined that someone else was in a similar situation I was. So I really earnestly want to say sorry. Also, I want to say you've persevered well and I support you.

I'm okay now because I have countless people and endless voices cheering for me now. Until now, I didn't have anything that could protect me. I lived thinking that the drum set in the studio was all that I had.



But that wasn't the case. I came to realize that there were so many precious people who have given me love. That's all I need. That's sufficient.

Once again, I want to take this chance to sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt due to my impulsive actions and words. Also, I want to say we all persevered through the difficult times well. I also want to say let's continue to be strong, have the courage, and I support you.

I ask that everyone refrains from saying hurtful words that make me and everyone unhappy. And I truly thank all those who are always cheering me on.



July 6th, 2020

Youkyung"



Netizens have commented saying:

"We love you."

"Always with you."

"Is everything okay? we love you, remember."

" We will always love and support you, you are part of us."

